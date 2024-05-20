Doncaster boy, 7, scalped in dog attack faces more surgery year on from horror

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster youngster who was “scalped” after being mauled by a dog in a savage attack is facing more surgery – a year on from the horror.

Vick Zidko, now seven, suffered appalling injuries and was left soaked in blood when the family’s American Staffordshire terrier Diesel launched the terrifying attack at his home in Highfields.

The animal, bought just a few weeks earlier on Facebook, sank its fangs into terrified Vick’s head, neck and back ripping away chunks of flesh in the horrific mauling.

His family came to the rescue to rescue him from the dog’s jaws and the schoolboy was left needing major surgery to reattach the torn-off piece of scalp which was found on the lounge floor.‌

Vick Zidko was scalped after being mauled in a horror dog attack in Doncaster.

‌The family, who had bought the pet just two weeks earlier, now want to see pet selling sites regulated by the Government.

They have spoken out in support of a campaign by national newspaper The Mirror calling for safeguards around dangerous dogs.

His mum told the newspaper: ‌"I still have nightmares about it where I can see the attack happening all over again and his terrible injuries," she said.‌

She has had to dress and care for his wounds since the attack happened.‌ His dad Vitalijus, 43, a forklift truck driver, said: "It has been quite stressful. We are looking at another operation to stretch the skin over the skull.

‌"They want to stretch the skin to remove part of it and put it back together closer."‌ Remarkably he says his "brave" son is "totally fine" apart from now fearing big dogs.‌ It was terrible after it happened because he couldn't go out last summer to play because of his injuries. Other kids kept trying to look at it and touch it.

‌"Now it’s much better and his school has been really good to him and watched over him.‌ But he’s still scared of dogs as soon as he sees one he hides behind his mum or myself."‌

The dad, who lives with his partner of 11 years Eugenija, Maximus, 14, twins Vick and Nick, is urging the Government to crack down on online dog sales.

‌"I want to see them get strict on selling on social media and have an official moderated and regulated website, where people can sell them but with rules.‌ I don’t want anybody to go through the nightmare we went through. ‌There should be an official website where it is easier for people to find dogs from approved sellers or at least genuine sellers. Sadly people are still buying dogs through Facebook."

‌The family bought the dog for £200 on Facebook and were led to believe it was an American Staffie.‌

‌The dog suddenly pounced on Vick while he was still on the stairs.‌ Vick’s big sister Gabriel, 19, tried to get the dog off Vick but was struggling and his dad heard the commotion and stepped in.‌ He plunged his own hand into the dog’s jaws to protect his son.

‌Vitalijus also needed hospital treatment and Diesel’s teeth marks have caused scars on his hand.‌ The terrified youngster cried: ‘Mummy, am I dying?’ after the six month old Staffie struck. His son spent five days in hospital where they tried to reattach his skull which initially had a protective cover over it.

‌Part of his scalp was taken to hospital alongside a bag of frozen chips after a police officer nearly stepped on it.‌ Vick’s mum Eugenija, 43, who says her son is her ‘superman’, said: "The doctors could not believe how Vick just kept smiling all the way through. And he’s still smiling now."

She says her son's amazing attitude has kept her going, adding: "After it happened I felt so depressed because I felt so terrible. Too many people said it was our fault because we took a big dog into our family.‌ But nobody was expecting him to ever show any aggression. He’d shown none whatsoever before then.

‌"We are both now really scared of big dogs. Now we have a cat and he absolutely loves that cat.‌ But a couple of weeks ago he said 'Can you buy a really small doggy?'" His dad has ruled that out, adding; “I still think about it. When you see it in real life it was so bad. It looked scary and terrible.‌ I’m totally proud of my son and how he dealt with it."

‌Eugenija urges other families to be aware of the dangers of buying dogs online.‌ She said: "I would say make sure you visit those people a few times before you buy and find out the history of the dog.

