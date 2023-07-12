News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Doncaster BMW driver held in custody after police find him with £5,000 of drugs

A Doncaster man has been remanded in custody - after police stopped his car and found £5,000 worth of drugs.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team swooped on the silver BMW as it travelled at speed through Kirk Sandall on Monday.

A spokesman said: “Officers caught up with the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was clearly under the influence of something.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A roadside drugs test was carried out and the driver provided a positive result.

Police found £5,000 after stopping the driver of a BMW in Doncaster.Police found £5,000 after stopping the driver of a BMW in Doncaster.
Police found £5,000 after stopping the driver of a BMW in Doncaster.
Most Popular

"The driver was arrested and taken to Doncaster custody suite. Whilst being searched it was found that the driver had a large amount of drugs discreetly hidden about his body.

It is estimated the drugs are to be work in excess of £5000.

"The 53 year old male has been charged with possession with intent to supply and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. He has attended court this morning and is now remanded in custody.”

Related topics:BMWDoncaster