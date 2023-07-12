Doncaster BMW driver held in custody after police find him with £5,000 of drugs

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team swooped on the silver BMW as it travelled at speed through Kirk Sandall on Monday.

A spokesman said: “Officers caught up with the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was clearly under the influence of something.

"A roadside drugs test was carried out and the driver provided a positive result.

Police found £5,000 after stopping the driver of a BMW in Doncaster.

"The driver was arrested and taken to Doncaster custody suite. Whilst being searched it was found that the driver had a large amount of drugs discreetly hidden about his body.

It is estimated the drugs are to be work in excess of £5000.