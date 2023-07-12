Doncaster BMW driver held in custody after police find him with £5,000 of drugs
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team swooped on the silver BMW as it travelled at speed through Kirk Sandall on Monday.
A spokesman said: “Officers caught up with the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was clearly under the influence of something.
"A roadside drugs test was carried out and the driver provided a positive result.
"The driver was arrested and taken to Doncaster custody suite. Whilst being searched it was found that the driver had a large amount of drugs discreetly hidden about his body.
It is estimated the drugs are to be work in excess of £5000.
"The 53 year old male has been charged with possession with intent to supply and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. He has attended court this morning and is now remanded in custody.”