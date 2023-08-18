Doncaster bin lorry put out of action after full can of petrol thrown in rubbish

City of Doncaster Council has now issued an urgent safety warning to residents after the incident in Sprotbrough, which it says put the vehicle and staff from operator Suez at serious risk of injury and fire.

A spokesman said: “This is an urgent safety notice from SUEZ and City of Doncaster Council.

“A full can of petrol discarded in household waste in Sprotbrough has put a bin lorry out of action today.

“Collection vehicles are always at fire risk from wrongly discarded batteries – this is literally adding fuel to the problem! Don’t bin petrol.”

The authority offers a hazardous waste disposal service, so items such as petrol and batteries can be disposed of safely.