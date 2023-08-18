News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster bin lorry put out of action after full can of petrol thrown in rubbish

A Doncaster dustbin lorry has been put out of action after someone put a full can of petrol in their wheelie bin.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

City of Doncaster Council has now issued an urgent safety warning to residents after the incident in Sprotbrough, which it says put the vehicle and staff from operator Suez at serious risk of injury and fire.

A spokesman said: “This is an urgent safety notice from SUEZ and City of Doncaster Council.

“A full can of petrol discarded in household waste in Sprotbrough has put a bin lorry out of action today.

A bin lorry was put of action after a full can of petrol was put in a wheelie bin.
“Collection vehicles are always at fire risk from wrongly discarded batteries – this is literally adding fuel to the problem! Don’t bin petrol.”

The authority offers a hazardous waste disposal service, so items such as petrol and batteries can be disposed of safely.

Anyone with hazardous waste to be removed should contact the council on 01302 736000.

