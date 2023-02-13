Doncaster beauty spot cafe forced to close down over £2,000 a month energy bills

The Delves Kitchen Cafe, which is in Thorne, announced the closure to customers last week, citing cripping gas and electric bills as well as issues with Doncaster Council and other organisations.

Announcing the news, a spokesman said: “It's probably been assumed by now but we have regrettably been forced to close the cafe.

“I apologise to all our wonderful and loyal customers for the lack of explanation regarding our closure.

The Delves cafe has been forced to close its doors.

“I have remained quiet hoping the many issues regarding the Council and Angling Association could be resolved amicably, mainly regarding the utilities etc.

“Unfortunately, nothing has been resolved, paying in excess of £2,000 for one month in electric last year and several other issues I've been let down with unfortunately has not made this a viable buisness.

“As many of you know, it has been a massive family effort with myself and my dad upcycling all the furniture ourselves, paying and fitting for of all the kitchen and furnishings.

"I don't feel we have been given much of a chance. Especially in this climate when everyone is struggling and should supposedly be helping with small businesses.

“Regrettably with a heavy heart, we have to say goodbye to all our amazing customers who will be massively missed.”