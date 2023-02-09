The strongman, and woman, events production team won the ‘Best event’ award with its Peak District Highland Games show at a glitz and glamour awards night with Cannon Hall ‘on the farm’ tv stars which was attended by Matlock farm park.

Award host, TV presenter Jules Hudson presented the awards: “I’m so impressed by the high standard of entries to this year’s awards which reflects the innovation and ambition of the sector.

"It was a tough decision for the judges and on behalf of NFAN, I’d like to thank them for their time and effort. It’s a real honour to present these awards to such worthy winners.”

One of the past strongman competitions

Paul Kelly from British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions (BALPPA), who judged the biggest award of the night, said: “One of my highlights of 2022 was the opportunity to visit the finalists in the large attraction category.

Andy Picken, Founder of Man Beast Strongman Events commented: “We are immensely proud that the Peak District Highland Games has won this prestigious award.

“Together with Matlock Park, Man Beast Strongman Events have created a truly unique national event combining the sport of strongman with the classic Highland Games for an amazing spectacle that takes place in the beautiful Peak District National Park.

The events include brutal tests of strength for both men and women athletes in different weight categories including caber toss, stone throw, pulling an 8 tonne tractor and the famous 350kg Honorary Peak District Dinnie Stones

“The Athletes train throughout the year for these games, not only to chase the win but also entertain the amazing crowd and we thank every single one of them for the commitment and performance they bring each year.”

The Peak District Highland Games is due to take place in its 8th year on Sunday 27th August at Matlock farm park. It consists of National and regional strength athletes aswell as a crop of Guinness world record holders.

