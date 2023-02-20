Miller Homes Supports Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band. Pictured L-R: (Back) Phil Price, Pete Tombs, Christine Lippeatt, Ann Clarbour, Jess Marshall, Margaret Curran, Joe Clarbour.(Front) Natasha Littlejohns,Harry McLaughlin

A housebuilder’s community fund has donated £1250 to Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band which is the amalgamation of two bands that have been established for over 85 years.

As part of its first raft of donations from the newly launched fund, Miller Homes awarded amounts ranging from £250 to £1250 to eight clubs, groups, or charities across the region.

“Music is such an important part of education and unfortunately now, in many schools, it is an activity that must be paid for,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Members of the band have established a training band, which is free for children of any age, and which helps those learn to play a brass instrument or develop their skills, and it has been incredibly well received.”

The donation will now help the band purchase further instruments for those ready to progress onto full brass instruments, so that the training instruments can be passed onto new members as more and more people wish to join.

Brenda McLaughlin co-ordinator of Hatfield and Askern Colliery training band commented; “Music has provided such a source of happiness and friendship for us for many years, and we really wanted to pass this opportunity onto the next generation. We recognise that cost is often a prohibitive to those showing an interest, so we felt it was important to be able to provide the necessary instruments as well as the tuition and support. This donation will enable us to continue to do this and support more young people and beginners to discover the joy that playing a musical instrument can bring.”

To find out more about Hatfield and Askern Colliery band visit https://hatfieldandaskern.band/