Doncaster autistic teenager pens poem to mark 50th year of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

The poem is the first in a series that Mason Miller, aged 15, plans to write for each station across the county.

He had his first brush with the emergency services when he had an epileptic seizure when he was 18 months old and stopped breathing.

After receiving chest compressions he then had to be placed into a medically induced coma and has been regularly in and out of hospital since then due to his epilepsy.

He was also diagnosed with autism and attends a special educational needs school where he has been since 2017.

He said: “Since I was always in ambulances, I developed a love for the emergency services and would always have a toy ambulance or fire engine in my hand.

“By 2021 I had begun making little videos about the fire service and then in 2022 I decided to visit Doncaster Fire Station.”

This was a big step for him and helped him feel more independent.

“Seeing the fire engine turning out, sirens blaring, it unlocked something inside of me.

“I kept visiting as much as I could. I had so much support from the crews and they always made me feel welcome – it gave me the confidence to expand,” he added.

He has now visited all fire stations in South Yorkshire as well as stations in West and North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

He also joined Fire Cadets in September last year.

“I’m honestly so grateful for everyone and every crew as I feel like I wouldn’t be this far in my life if it wasn’t for them.

“I wanted to do the poems as I saw SYFR was turning 50 this year and I wanted to thank them for what they’ve done for me.

“It’s something I love and I thought they’d love it too!”

You can read the poem below:

In Askern town, where heroes reside,

Stands a station with courage and pride.

With Jupiter gleaming, ready to go,

They face the flames, a mighty show.

At Askern Fire Station, they're always prepared,

To answer the call, no matter where.

With sirens blaring, lights shining bright,

They rush to the scene, From work or home, day and night.

Firefighters brave, with courage so strong,

They battle the blaze, all day long.

With pagers in hand ready to respond to fires,

Their dedication never tires.

From burning buildings to rescue missions,

They save lives with their brave decisions.

In times of danger, they're always there,

To protect and serve, with respect and care.

They train and train, to be the best,

To face any challenge, with no rest.

With teamwork and skill, they work as one,

To keep the community safe and sound.

Jupiters lights, beacons of hope,

A mobile office where heroes learn to cope.

They risk their lives, without a doubt,

To help others, that's what it's about.

So let's salute the firefighters true,

For all they do, for me and you.

Askern Fire Station, we're grateful to you,