Doncaster area teens praised after saving suicidal man at train station
Freddie Corbett, aged 15, and Harley Hollingworth, aged 16, pulled the man to safety after he leapt onto the tracks at Bolton-upon-Dearne station.
The friends had been waiting for the last train home on Saturday night when they spotted the man in a sleeping bag on the platform.
He then got up and went onto the tracks saying 'I'm going to kill myself tonight', to which Freddie responded: 'You're not doing that mate'.
Despite the risk to their own lives as they saw the train approach, the boys both got onto the tracks and saved the man, with Freddie describing the act of bravery as 'just natural instinct'.
A Network Rail worker said he was called out to reports of a male with intent to self harm on the railway.
"These 2 lads were his angels! Dragged him off the railway… sat with him talking till I got there and make no mistakes saved his life!
“Kids get a bad press but with humanity like those lads shown tonight we are in safe hands!
These two lads are a credit to there (sic) parents and I can’t speak highly enough about them.”
Adding: “If you see them buy them a J20 (not old enough for pints yet).”
Anyone feeling like things are getting too much please call Samaritans on 116 123 where someone will listen without judgement.
*We have approached the British Transport Police for a comment.
