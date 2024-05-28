Doncaster area teens praised after saving suicidal man at train station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenage boys have been hailed as heroes after jumping onto rail tracks as a train hurtled towards them to stop a man from killing himself.

Freddie Corbett, aged 15, and Harley Hollingworth, aged 16, pulled the man to safety after he leapt onto the tracks at Bolton-upon-Dearne station.

The friends had been waiting for the last train home on Saturday night when they spotted the man in a sleeping bag on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then got up and went onto the tracks saying 'I'm going to kill myself tonight', to which Freddie responded: 'You're not doing that mate'.

Lifesavers!

Despite the risk to their own lives as they saw the train approach, the boys both got onto the tracks and saved the man, with Freddie describing the act of bravery as 'just natural instinct'.

A Network Rail worker said he was called out to reports of a male with intent to self harm on the railway.

"These 2 lads were his angels! Dragged him off the railway… sat with him talking till I got there and make no mistakes saved his life!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kids get a bad press but with humanity like those lads shown tonight we are in safe hands!

These two lads are a credit to there (sic) parents and I can’t speak highly enough about them.”

Adding: “If you see them buy them a J20 (not old enough for pints yet).”

Anyone feeling like things are getting too much please call Samaritans on 116 123 where someone will listen without judgement.