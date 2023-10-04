Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Stubbs, 64, enticed the victim with alcohol and money and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions between April 2017 and December 2019.

He was convicted after a trial last month on seven counts of sexual assault and a further count of causing/inciting sexual activity.

Stubbs, formerly of Bircotes, but latterly of Portland Meadows, Retford, was jailed for four-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on September 29.

William Stubbs has been jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

He was also made subject of a restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Laura Gray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to commend the courage shown by this girl in helping us with the investigation which has resulted in Stubbs being brought to account for his crimes.

"I hope this conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences, giving them the confidence to report, and reassuring them that they will always be listened to by the force and be supported by specially trained officers when they report offences of this nature.

“We will support you every step of the way and ensure that we investigate and leave no stone unturned to bring perpetrators to justice.

“The safeguarding of children is of paramount importance to Nottinghamshire Police.

"We are committed to preventing child sexual exploitation and will be relentless in apprehending those responsible and holding them to account for their crimes.”