Doncaster area man who went missing after dropping children off is found safe
A Doncaster area man who went missing after dropping his children off has been found safe and well.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 12:21 pm
The 41-year-old, named only as Lee, was last spotted in Maltby yesterday at around 3.30pm shortly after dropping his children off in the area.
He later made phone contact with his family before police issued the appeal.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Lee, who had been missing from Rotherham overnight has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”