Doncaster area man who went missing after dropping children off is found safe

The 41-year-old, named only as Lee, was last spotted in Maltby yesterday at around 3.30pm shortly after dropping his children off in the area.

He later made phone contact with his family before police issued the appeal.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Lee, who had been missing from Rotherham overnight has been found safe and well.

Lee was reported missing from Maltby.