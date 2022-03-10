Doncaster animal sanctuary launches appeal to help dogs caught up in Ukraine war

Staff at Bawtry’s Mayflower Animal Sanctuary want to raise funds for rescue groups in the war torn country following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Organisers are asking for cash which will be sent out to help save animals in the middle of the conflict zone.

A spokesman said: “We at Mayflower are as shocked as you to see the pain and suffering inflicted upon the Ukrainian people and its animals.

An appeal has been launched to help dogs in Ukraine.

“We would wish with your help, to support Ukrainian dogs and their courageous carers, who have stayed to care for and evacuate animals who are sadly in the middle of this atrocity.

"Shelters are being destroyed and for many dogs hopeful of evacuation across the border, they remain hungry, thirsty, and frightened whilst the bombs frequently fall around them.

“Your donation will be used to give vital support to the work of these brave dedicated rescue groups to assist them in the dark times and help the animals in war.”

You can donate today via PayPal [email protected] (please use friends and family).

Or you can pay in using the bank details – sort code : 60.02.50 Account no 72457155.

The spokesman added: “All donations will sent to help and updates posted on our Facebook page.”