Doncaster Amazon depots blockaded by Extinction Rebellion in Black Friday protest

Along with campaigners from Animal Rebellion, protesters have blocked Amazon sites across the country with the aim of disrupting 50% of the company’s UK Black Friday deliveries.

Travel chaos is expected on the biggest shopping day of the year as the environmental activists block 13 sites across the country.

They claim to be ‘taking a stand against Amazon’s exploitation of people, animals and the planet’.

Extinction Rebellion protesters are targeting Amazon depots across the UK. (Photo: Extinction Rebellion).

Demonstrators are said to have ‘locked onto’ bamboo towers and scaffolding structures after arriving at an Amazon distribution centre near Bristol at 4am.

One protester was pictured sitting on top of a robot made from boxes in Manchester.

Black Fridays sees retailers slash prices with shoppers battling to get the best deals on Christmas presents.