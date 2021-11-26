Doncaster Amazon depots blockaded by Extinction Rebellion in Black Friday protest
Amazon depots in Doncaster have been blockaded by Extinction Rebellion activists this morning in a Black Friday protest.
Along with campaigners from Animal Rebellion, protesters have blocked Amazon sites across the country with the aim of disrupting 50% of the company’s UK Black Friday deliveries.
Travel chaos is expected on the biggest shopping day of the year as the environmental activists block 13 sites across the country.
They claim to be ‘taking a stand against Amazon’s exploitation of people, animals and the planet’.
Demonstrators are said to have ‘locked onto’ bamboo towers and scaffolding structures after arriving at an Amazon distribution centre near Bristol at 4am.
One protester was pictured sitting on top of a robot made from boxes in Manchester.
Black Fridays sees retailers slash prices with shoppers battling to get the best deals on Christmas presents.
Online shopping today could release up to 386,243 tonnes of carbon which would have the same impact as 215,778 return flights between London and Sydney, research claims.