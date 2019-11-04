Doncaster airport resumes holidays to Sharm el Sheikh after flight ban lifted

Flights to the Egyptian resort will go on sale from 7 November with the first flights departing May 2020.

A ban on flights to Sharm was put in place in 2015 after a Russian airliner was bombed killing 224 people onboard.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

It was thought that security procedures at Sharm al Sheikh airport were not tight enough, allowing for the bomb to be smuggled on board the plane.

For the last four years, the British and Egyptian governments have been working closely together to work on increasing safety precautions.

A spokesman for travel operator TUI said it was pleased the flights were returning.

A statement said: “The area was always a firm favourite due to its breath-taking scenic landscape, year-round dry climate with hot summers and warm winters as well as its long stretches of beautiful natural beaches and clear, calm seas.

“The resort is also widely popular with those seeking water sport activities such as scuba diving and snorkelling in the famous coral reefs.”

Resorts including TUI Magic Life Sharm El Sheikh and Reef Oasis Blue Bay along the beautiful Red Sea coast will be on sale, with more hotel announcements in the pipeline.

Mark Hall, Director of Product and Destination Experience TUI UK & Ireland said “At TUI we’re committed to offering our customers an outstanding choice of holidays across the globe. Sharm el Sheikh was always a hugely popular destination and I am delighted to confirm that we are reintroducing the Egypt favourite to our summer 2020 programme.

“In response to customer demand, our first flights from Doncaster Sheffield will operate from May 2020 and our resorts are all looking forward to welcoming back our customers with a smile.”

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We are delighted the TUI is reintroducing flights to Sharm El Sheikh from Doncaster Sheffield Airport and its great news for our customers that we can now offer flights to this popular holiday destination.

“It’s another win for DSA coming hot on the heels of TUI announcing two new routes, Fuerteventura and Heraklion for next summer and fifteen extra weekly departures on existing routes by adding a fourth aircraft to their successful base, here in Yorkshire.