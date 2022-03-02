Doncaster Sheffield Airport applies for £20m loan to help with 'post pandemic recovery'

The business has applied to borrow money from the Mayoral Combined Authority. A decision is due this month.

In January 2020, just before the pandemic, it unveiled a £10m plan for a larger arrivals hall and security area and more shops.

It lost more than 80 per cent of customers at the height of the pandemic.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

But in October it announced a new deal with Wizz Air to add routes ahead of a predicted strong recovery.

WHAT COULD THE MONEY BE SPENT ON?

Kate Stow, director of aviation development and corporate affairs, said: “It’s to finance capital projects during the post pandemic recovery, safeguarding jobs and future job creation potential in South Yorkshire.”

Investopedia defines a capital project as: ‘Capital projects often refer to infrastructure, like roads or railways, or in the case of a corporation, the development of a manufacturing plant or office’.

WHAT DOES THE MAYOR’S OFFICE WANT TO SEE FIRST?

The Mayoral Combined Authority makes grants and loans to support business growth.

It has asked for the airport’s sustainable growth roadmap to be made available in full at the March meeting to ‘help with decision making’.