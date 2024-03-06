Doncaster airfield closed after plane crash with emergency crews at scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sandtoft Airfield has been closed for flying following the incident which is understood to have taken place earlier this week.

Flying at the aerodrome was suspended on Monday morning “due to an incident” according to Notice To Airmen website NOTAM Info.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notice read: “Airfield closed due to incident. Aircraft obstructing runway.”

Sandtoft Airfield has been closed for several days while emergency crews tend to a crashed plane.

Photos from the scene show a recovery operation under way, with the light aircraft pictured tipping forwards with a telehandler recovery vehicle in attendance.

Situated in Belton, the airfield opened in 1944 as a satellite RAF base for nearby RAF Lindholme.

It has been used as an aerodrome by light aircraft enthusiats for a number of years, with a number of small planes stationed at the airfield as well as flying lessons and pleasure flights taking off from its runway.