Doncaster airfield closed after plane crash with emergency crews at scene
Sandtoft Airfield has been closed for flying following the incident which is understood to have taken place earlier this week.
Flying at the aerodrome was suspended on Monday morning “due to an incident” according to Notice To Airmen website NOTAM Info.
The notice read: “Airfield closed due to incident. Aircraft obstructing runway.”
Photos from the scene show a recovery operation under way, with the light aircraft pictured tipping forwards with a telehandler recovery vehicle in attendance.
Situated in Belton, the airfield opened in 1944 as a satellite RAF base for nearby RAF Lindholme.
It has been used as an aerodrome by light aircraft enthusiats for a number of years, with a number of small planes stationed at the airfield as well as flying lessons and pleasure flights taking off from its runway.
We have contacted aerodrome operators E-Plane Limited for more details of the incident.