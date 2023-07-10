Dogs ban looms at Doncaster stadium car boot sale after person attacked by animal

A post was made on the Club Doncaster Car Boot and Sunday Market page saying that due to an ‘incident’ ‘dogs will not be allowed on site’ from July 16.

As people speculated on the nature of the incident outside the city’s Eco Power Stadium, the post was later taken down and a spokesman for the car boot explained that a decision had yet to be taken over the banning of animals at the event which attracts thousands of people every Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “There was an incident at the car boot event yesterday morning where an individual was bit on the thigh by a dog, with the bite piercing the skin.

A person was attacked by a dog at the weekly Doncaster car boot sale.

"While it was communicated on site that dogs would no longer be permitted on site during the car boot events, a final decision on the issue will be made this coming week.

"The outcome of discussions will be communicated ahead of next Sunday’s event.

"The priority will be ensuring the safety and enjoyment of those attending the car boot event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly gathering outside the home of Doncaster Rovers in the stadium’s car park attracts thousands of people each week, with a range of traders and food and drink outlets.