Distraught Doncaster deli owner says no-one came to her aid in 20 minute chase with wine 'thief'

The upset owner of a Doncaster deli and restaurant has said no-one came to her aid as she raced after a man who swiped bottles of wine from her store in a 20 minute city centre.

Sarah Wilson, who runs the DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room in High Fisher Gate with Martin Pippard, gave chase after a man walked into the store and walked out with four bottles of premium wine earlier this week.

But a distraught Mrs Wilson says no-one attempted to stop the man or help her as he raced through city centre streets.

In an emotional post on social media, where she shared video of the incident she said: “During a 20 minute chase around the centre of Doncaster with me shouting “shoplifter/thief” after him and where I thought I was going to have heart attack from running further and faster than I have in five years, not one person tried to even stand in his way or offer any form of even interest other than a man in his mid thirties who was screaming at ME a middle aged female chasing a 30 year old man.

Staff gave chase after four bottles of premium wine were stolen from the DN1 Deli in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: DN1 Deli).

"This bloke was harassing me to leave the thief alone because he was homeless – really!

“When he was finally cornered, I did as I always will and I said, “if you are hungry I will feed you, if you need clothing I will clothe you but do not steal from me.”

“His answer: “I don’t want food I want money.

“This is not OK

Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard, owners of the DN1 Deli in Doncaster.

“This contributes to why shops cannot function as viable businesses on the high street as they are targeted by shoplifters and no-one really cares or will do anything about it.

“As I chased him, I ran past people I actually know, people I serve, people who work for the market - not one backed me up.

“The offer of help finally came from one of the street girls who steered me in the right direction once I lost sight of him and then from another member of the needy in Doncaster.

“The man who harassed me to leave the shoplifter alone was shocked that I would not give up, that I ran and chased and pursued - he thought it amusing that I continued until I succeeded

“The wine is now back in my possession so succeed on this occasion I did.

“To those who think this is OK, who think it is part of society now, no I will not give up.

"I will not be harassed or intimidated not me or any member of my team - that does not stop me from caring for those who are in need but do not steal from me or try to intimidate me. I will never give up

“The next stage in security in hand as we speak and it looks like I'll take up running again.”

Last year, the delicatessen was named the number one deli in Yorkshire and has been visited by Giles Coren, food critic for The Times.