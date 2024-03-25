Disabled cancer patient punched and run over outside supermarket reveals more details of horror attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Lucas suffered a split lip and injuries to his nose after the attack in the car park of the Aldi store on Barnsley Road – and then suffered a broken toe after his attacker ran over him as he left the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the violent attack which took place in broad daylight – but Mr Lucas, 54, says he has been left disappointed with the police response as he spoke further about the incident last Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I'm absolutely disgusted wit the police FARCE. I haven't seen one police officer as of yet - I've had two conversations by phone with the officer who is supposed to be dealing with this and both calls were instigated by myself.

Mark Lucas was injured after being punched and then run over outside a Doncaster supermarket.

"This guy needs locking up, I'm sickened by the whole thing I really am - it gives you no faith in the justice system.”

The incident took place at around 4.30pm last Wednesday and Mr Lucas added: “It happened just as I was pulling into a disabled parking bay - he had plenty of room and at no point was he in danger of me running into him.

“I saw him countering something at me as he walked past my car so I did what most people would and asked him what his problem was to which he replied "people like you, you fat p**** !,” or words to that effect which I then replied to in the manner he deserved for his offensive outburst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He then came up to me, his nose touching mine and proceeded to "belly bounce” me, tried to knee me in my nether regions, then went back to his car hurling more abuse at me.

"Then he came back and did the same as before before punching me.

"We both had glasses on and I was always taught by my parents never to hit anyone who was wearing glasses but obviously his parents either never taught him this or they did but he took no notice.

"Either way, he needs to be taught a lesson for his actions as he could potentially do this again to someone who's not as, let's say, as robust as myself. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m still sore due to the bruising that's now coming out but I'll be fine I hope.

Mr Lucas, from Woodlands was visiting the store on Barnsley Road, Scawsby when the attack took place.

He said: "I am disabled and also a cancer patient in remission.

“He also thought that it would be a good idea to run me down with his car as I was trying to stop him from leaving the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want witnesses to come forward as I wouldn't like to think that he got away with it to do it again to someone.”

He added: “I have been back to the Aldi to speak to the manager to see if there's any CCTV footage - just being there again made me quite anxious.

"I just hope more people come forward to give witness statements in the hope this person gets caught.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a probe was under way and said: “We were called at 4.23pm on Wednesday (20 March) to reports that a man had been assaulted outside Aldi on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a man was assaulted by another man and used his car to knock him over, before driving off. The victim received minor injuries including a broken toe as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries are underway and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information which could assist their investigation.”