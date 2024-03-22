Disabled cancer patient punched and run over in Doncaster Aldi car park as police launch probe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Lucas suffered a split lip and injuries to his nose after the attack in the car park of the Aldi store on Barnsley Road – and then suffered a broken toe after his attacker ran over him as he left the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to the attack which took place in broad daylight earlier this week.

54-year-old Mr Lucas, who comes from Woodlands was visiting the store in Scawsby shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday when violence flared.

He said: “I was assaulted by a random stranger - he sucker punched me in the mouth and nose, bursting both my lips and nose and subsequently knocking me to the ground.

"I am disabled and also a cancer patient in remission.

"But he wasn't satisfied with just doing that and he thought that it would be a good idea to run me down with his car as I was trying to stop him from leaving the scene.

"I want witnesses to come forward as I wouldn't like to think that he got away with it to do it again to someone.”

He added: “I have been back to the Aldi to speak to the manager to see if there's any CCTV footage - just being there again made me quite anxious.

"I just hope more people come forward to give witness statements in the hope this person gets caught.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a probe was under way and said: “We were called at 4.23pm on Wednesday (20 March) to reports that a man had been assaulted outside Aldi on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

“It is reported that a man was assaulted by another man and used his car to knock him over, before driving off. The victim received minor injuries including a broken toe as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries are underway and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information which could assist their investigation.”