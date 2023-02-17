Diamonds are forever – couple at Doncaster care home celebrate 60 years of marriage

The happy anniversary couple

The team at the home helped residents Jack and Marion to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Jack and Marion met in a dance club where they became champion rock and roll dancers.

Just a short time after they were married in 1963 and then Jack joined the army. The couple of the year were then stationed in Germany where they had two children, Steve and Lesley.

In 1968 they moved back to the uk and moved to Rossington in Doncaster. They both got a job at Brookes Motors but were both made redundant when the business closed. Jack then became a roofer and Marion went to work at Pegglers factory, and Jack became a roof tiler.

Jack and Marion said: “We have always had a great life together and have absolutely no regrets.”

Before the diamond duo decided Oaklands was going to be their new home, Jack used to go into the home and sing to residents. He said: “We knew then it was the home for us.”

The home manager Garren said: “On the 12th January 2023 it was Jack and Marions 60th wedding anniversary, we set them a table up in the conservatory and cooked them a lovely meal with their favourite tipple BRANDY, it was lovely to see them both looking through their wedding album and laughing about memories they had made over the last 60 years.