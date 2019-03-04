A six-figure sum from a Doncaster housing development has been earmarked to improve a borough park.

Around £340,000 is to be spent in Elmfield Park off South Parade which includes plans for refurbished tennis courts, pavilion, a new play area, signs, maps and notice boards.

Landscaping improvements are also planned which include the planting of new trees and the creation of an arboretum, a rose garden, new bins, benches and tables.

Council bosses have identified the town centre space in order to see it recognised as a Green Flag Award winning park.

The money has from housing developer who constructed homes at Belle Vue through a section 106 agreement.

The agreement, dated in January 2015, was brokered between Doncaster Council, BDW Trading Limited and Doncaster Rovers FC who required the land owner to pay to the local authority the sum for the ‘shortfall of public open space’ on the development site.

Council bosses said there is ‘cross departmental working’ developing a plan for the park. Friends of Elmfield Park and Town ward councillors are said to be updated regularly on the proposals.

Ben Russell, green spaces officer, said: “This will maximise the impact and see wholesale improvements to Elmfield Park to support the site in its journey to achieve Green Flag Award status.

“There would be little impact seen if the Section 106 funds were distributed to a number of smaller green space projects in the vicinity of the Belle Vue housing development.

“The majority of green spaces in the vicinity are of an amenable standard and do not have the current capability of achieving Green Flag status.

“It is expected that with the investment and improvements, delivering a project which vastly improves Elmfield Park, it can supersede the quality of surrounding open spaces.

“Further consultation will take place as and when specific designs are developed for aspects of the park, areas such as the development of a new play area it will be vital to engage with the wider community for detailed and specific requirements.”