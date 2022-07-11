Despite the scorching weather incidents in Doncaster were thankfully low for firefighters

Firefighters from Adwick attended a deliberate fire involving trees and rubbish at 10.15pm last night on Green Lane, Brodsworth.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Be careful for grassland fires in this heat
Firefighters from Edlington dealt with an accidental fire involving cut straw at 7.40pm in Wombwell.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.