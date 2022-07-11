Despite the scorching weather incidents in Doncaster were thankfully low for firefighters

It’s always a worry when temperatures are high due the increase in barbecues and the ease of grassland fires but Doncaster firefighters were only called out three times this weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:29 am

The first was on Friday (June 8) when Edlington firefighters were called to two sheds on fire at 7.45pm on Main Street, Sprotbrough. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

Firefighters from Adwick attended a deliberate fire involving trees and rubbish at 10.15pm last night on Green Lane, Brodsworth.

Be careful for grassland fires in this heat

Firefighters from Edlington dealt with an accidental fire involving cut straw at 7.40pm in Wombwell.

