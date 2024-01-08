Derelict building wrecked by blaze on 'busy weekend' for Doncaster fire crews
These are the remains of a derelict outbuilding after it was wrecked by fire on a ‘busy weekend’ for crews from a Doncaster fire station.
Officers from Rossington Fire Station were mobilised to three fire calls, two of which occurred on Sunday, a spokesman said.
In a social media post sharing details and photos of the damage, a spokesman said: “Here's what remains of a derelict outbuilding. Please remember to stay safe.”
Emergencies should be reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.