Demonstration to be held over plans to move 160 Doncaster JobCentre workers to Sheffield

Crossgates House in Wood Street is earmarked for partial closure in summer of next year.

Now Doncaster and District TUC and PCS Union members affected by the move will protest outside Doncaster Council offices in Sir Nigel Gresley Square this Thursday from 4pm.

Members will be lobbying councillors attending the full Council meeting to oppose the partial closure and to do all they can to pressure the government to reverse the decision.

Plans have been drawn up to partially close Crossgates House and move JobCentre workers to Sheffield.

A spokesman said: “Not only is this planned move bad for the DWP employees affected, who were promised the site was not under threat in 2017 and made life choices based on this information, like buying homes, choosing schools for their children, it is terrible for the local economy, for the carbon footprint and flies in the face of the so called “levelling up” agenda for areas like Doncaster.

“Whilst the government boldly claims levelling up “means giving everyone the opportunity to flourish; it means people everywhere living longer and more fulfilling lives, and benefiting from sustained rises in living standards and well-being,” this proposed move will do the exact opposite.

"It will increase costs on staff making the move by thousands of pounds every year, decreasing living standards and well-being.

"Their work life balance will be damaged, certainly causing strain in family relationships with increased stress and anxiety. The move will also have a huge knock on effect to businesses local to Crossgates House which rely on the passing and lunchtime trade of the staff employed there.”

In a recent letter to Rosie Winterton, Mims Davies, the then Minister for Employment, made the claim that “the Department’s priority is its people”.

The spokesman added: “It’s clear to us that nothing could be further from the truth.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg has recently outlined proposals for the sale of state buildings to raise £1.5bn in the name of efficiency savings.

“Admittedly, most of these sales will be of prime estate in London. However, questions have to be asked around what the future holds for buildings like Crossgates House with the relentless drive towards automation of job centres, or if indeed there is another part to this saga, whereby the rest of the staff are relocated into another building within the area and Crossgates House its self is part of the planned sale of state assets, details of which seem to be sketchy at best.