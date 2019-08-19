Delays after major incident causes problems on Doncaster's St George's Bridge
Motorists in Doncaster are facing delays this afternoon after a major incident on the town’s St George’s Bridge.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 14:48
Police are in attendance at the bridge following what is understood to be a collision between two vehicles on the outbound carriageway out of Doncaster.
The outside lane is currently closed, causing delays and disruption on surrounding rounds including Church Way, Wheatley Hall Road and Trafford Way.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.