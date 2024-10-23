Doncaster MP signs landmark defence agreement to produce steel for UK's first gun barrel factory in a decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK's Defence Secretary and Doncaster MP has signed a historic agreement to restart domestic steel production for a new gun barrel factory, marking the first time in a decade that the UK will manufacture the essential components.

Sheffield Forgemasters will produce steel for a new UK artillery gun barrel factory, following the agreement signed by Defence Secretary and South Yorkshire MP, John Healey.

Mr Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said that the move will ensure that Sheffield remains at the 'forefront of defence manufacturing', supplying steel to the UKs first domestic artillery factory in a decade.

He signed the landmark Trinity House Agreement with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in London, yesterday.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in London, yesterday.

The deal allows German aircraft to operate from Scottish bases, enhancing joint military operations.

It also includes the joint development of advanced long-range strike weapons designed to be more precise and capable than current systems, including the renowned Storm Shadow missile.

The partnership also commits to manufacturing armoured vehicles in the UK, which is expected to create skilled jobs and strengthen the economy.

“This collaboration will deepen our ties with Germany and strengthen our commitment to protecting European security,” said Mr Healey.

"This agreement not only bolsters our national security but also represents a significant investment in British manufacturing, supporting over 400 jobs with a new large-calibre gun manufacturing facility that will use British steel,” he added.

Gary Nutter, chief executive officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: "I am delighted to confirm that Sheffield Forgemasters will reinstate gun barrels manufacture after a 20-year hiatus, to supply large-calibre gun-barrels to Germany’s Rheinmetall AG, servicing UK defence contracts and exports."

The deal is projected to inject nearly half a billion pounds into the UK economy over the next decade.

It also aims to strengthen military cooperation between the UK and Germany, with both nations planning joint training exercises to protect critical underwater infrastructure in the North Sea and explore new surveillance technology.

German P8 aircraft will periodically operate from Lossiemouth in Scotland, and new drones will work alongside UK fighter jets in a bid to bolster defense.

During a recent statement to the House of Commons, Mr Healey announced an additional £2.26 billion to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities.