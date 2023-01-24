'Deep sadness' as Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park announces 'devastating' death of monkey
Bosses at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park have descibed the death of a popular monkey as ‘devastating news.’
By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:00pm
The death of Rafiki, the park’s male Roloway monkey, was announced this morning.
A spokesman said: “It’s with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Rafiki.
"This loss is devastating news for both Yorkshire Wildlife Park and for the European breeding program.
"Rafiki’s legacy will continue through his offspring, Kumasi and Dassioko who will carry on doing their bit to save this Critically Endangered species.”