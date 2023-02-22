'Dangerously out of control' dog seized as police lockdown Doncaster suburb
A ‘dangerously out of control’ dog has been seized after police locked down a Doncaster suburb.
By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 1:23pm
Officers flooded the streets of Cantley and Bessacarr last night as police swooped on the house in Brockhole Close.
Nearby Church Lane, Broomhill Drive and Newington Close were also closed off during the operation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A search warrant was executed in Brockhole Close, Cantley yesterday, Tuesday 21 February.
“No arrests were made. A dog was seized for being dangerously out of control.”