Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with car on Doncaster street

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:29 am
Police were called to Buttermere Crescent yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Buttermere Crescent in Lakeside yesterday afternoon following reports of a crash between a bicycle and a car.

Police received the report at 3.45pm with residents reporting emergency services in attendance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “The ambulance attended and the rider of the bike was taken to hospital.”

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are not known.

