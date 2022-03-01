Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with car on Doncaster street
A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a Doncaster street.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:29 am
Emergency services were called to Buttermere Crescent in Lakeside yesterday afternoon following reports of a crash between a bicycle and a car.
Police received the report at 3.45pm with residents reporting emergency services in attendance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “The ambulance attended and the rider of the bike was taken to hospital.”
The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are not known.