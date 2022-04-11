Cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into parked car on busy Doncaster street

Officers were called to Bentley following the incident yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at 3.25pm yesterday of a collision on High Street, Bentley between a cyclist and a vehicle. It was reported the cyclist collided with a parked vehicle.

“The rider was taken to hospital, it is not clear of the injuries. The road was closed and reopened around 5.10pm.”