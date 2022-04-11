Cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into parked car on busy Doncaster street

A cyclist was taken to hospital after crashing into a parked car on a busy Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:57 pm

Officers were called to Bentley following the incident yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at 3.25pm yesterday of a collision on High Street, Bentley between a cyclist and a vehicle. It was reported the cyclist collided with a parked vehicle.

“The rider was taken to hospital, it is not clear of the injuries. The road was closed and reopened around 5.10pm.”

Bentley High Street was shut for a number of hours following the crash.
