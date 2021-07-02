Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car on major Doncaster road

The police car and ambulance were pictured outside the entrance to Grove Park.

Emergency services were called to Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this morning following reports of a collision.

Police have not confirmed the age and identity of the cyclist, but it is understood to be a school boy.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called today at 7.55am to reports of a collision in Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a cyclist.

“Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene to assist with temporary road closures.”

Several eye witnesses reported seeing police officers directing traffic near to Grove Park where an ambulance and police car were stationed, while others reported seeing police activity near to the road’s junction with Sandall Rise.