Cyclist suffers head injuries in collision with car on major Doncaster road
A cyclist suffered head and arm injuries in a collision on a busy Doncaster road.
Police were called to Armthorpe Road, Intake following the collision.
A spokesman said: “On Monday at 5.23pm, we were made aware of reports of a road traffic collision on Armthorpe Road.
“It is reported that a blue Vauxhall and a pedestrian on a bicycle were involved in the collision.
“The cyclist sustained injuries to his head and arm, but these are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”
