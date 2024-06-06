Cyclist suffers head injuries in collision with car on major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist suffered head and arm injuries in a collision on a busy Doncaster road.

Police were called to Armthorpe Road, Intake following the collision.

A spokesman said: “On Monday at 5.23pm, we were made aware of reports of a road traffic collision on Armthorpe Road.

“It is reported that a blue Vauxhall and a pedestrian on a bicycle were involved in the collision.