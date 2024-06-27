Cyclist injured in crash which shut major Doncaster road with air ambulance at scene
Emergency services were called to Carr House Road in Hyde Park last night with the air ambulance landing in nearby Elmfield Park, with police and paramedics also at the scene, eyewitnesses reported.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.13pm on Wednesday (27 June) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Carr House Road, Doncaster.
“Our officers attended the scene alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.
"The cyclist, a 50-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the collision.
“He was assessed at the scene by paramedics and then taken home by officers.
"The road was closed at the junction of Carr House Road and Elmfield Road following the incident but was reopened at 10.10pm.”
