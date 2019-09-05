Cute picture of badger sniffing bluebell in Sheffield selected for TV's Countryfile calendar 2020
This fantastic cute picture of a curious badger sniffing a bluebell is set to grace the walls of homes up and down the country next year after being selected to star in the Countryfile 2020 calendar.
Trevor Hupton’s touching shot of the animal in the city is one of just 12 picked out from 42,000 to star in the BBC TV show’s famous calendar.
The stunning pictures were chosen by veteran presenter John Craven, Cerys Matthews and Simon King.
And they will now be voted on by the BBC programme's viewers to decide the winner - and which pic becomes the cover
Trevor’s picture has been selected as the shot for May.
The calendar is sold in aid of Children in Need and last year aised more than £2.4 million.
The winning photographer receives a £1,000 gift card.
For more information about the Countryfile calendar, visit bbc.co.uk/countryfile.