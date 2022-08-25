Youth-related antisocial behaviour, street drinking and drugs blighting Mexborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 500 local residents and businesses owners completed the short survey, and officers are now acting on the feedback they received.

PC Lizzie Rocher, from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “There has been some really good work going on in Mexborough in recent months, including both enforcement activity and engagement with the community.

“But in order to ensure we are working to tackle the issues that matter most to our community, we launched the survey to find out a bit more about people’s current concerns.

Mexborough town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The overwhelming response was that people are proud to live and work in Mexborough, and that there is a real community spirit, which is great to hear.

“The issues people were concerned about included youth-related antisocial behaviour, street drinking and drugs.”

PC Rocher is working on a number of initiatives to address residents’ concerns, including more high visibility foot patrols in key areas and orders to tackle street drinking.

She is also working with partners to try and secure funding to provide activities such as football and cheerleading for local young people.

“We have lots of plans and hopefully people will start to see some positive results in the coming weeks and months,” added PC Rocher.

“In the meantime though, we really need ongoing support from the community. If you are aware of antisocial behaviour or crime in your area, please report it to us.

“We can’t act on issues if we don’t know about them.”