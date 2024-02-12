News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

"You'll be hearing from us," say police after latest Doncaster speeding blitz

Police have told speeding Doncaster drivers “you’ll be hearing from us” after a fresh clampdown on rogue motorists.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing team conducted speed checks in High Melton.

A spokesman said: “Over 300 vehicles were checked and four of these were identified as driving over the legal limit.

"These roads are 30mph for a reason and those exceeding this will be hearing from us soon.

"Please help to keep our communities safe by slowing down and driving to the road conditions.”