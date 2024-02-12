"You'll be hearing from us," say police after latest Doncaster speeding blitz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing team conducted speed checks in High Melton.

A spokesman said: “Over 300 vehicles were checked and four of these were identified as driving over the legal limit.

"These roads are 30mph for a reason and those exceeding this will be hearing from us soon.