Yorkshire wide hunt for man who skipped court on sex offence charges
South Yorkshire Police are hunting for a man who skipped court on sex offences charges – and have warned members of the public not to approach him.
Detectives in Barnsley are asking for the public’s help in tracing Shaun Wightman after he failed to appear in court on 5 August this year o answer charges relating to sexual offences that took place in January of last year.
Wightman, 56, is based in Barnsley, but known to travel frequently across Yorkshire.
He is described as white, of stocky build and around 5ft 6ins tall with several distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see him, we ask that you do not approach him but instead call police immediately on 999.
"If you have any information as to their whereabouts, please report this online or through 101. The reference number to quote is: 14/XN/10181/20.”