Detectives in Barnsley are asking for the public’s help in tracing Shaun Wightman after he failed to appear in court on 5 August this year o answer charges relating to sexual offences that took place in January of last year.

Wightman, 56, is based in Barnsley, but known to travel frequently across Yorkshire.

He is described as white, of stocky build and around 5ft 6ins tall with several distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Wightman failed to appear in court to face sex offence charges.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see him, we ask that you do not approach him but instead call police immediately on 999.