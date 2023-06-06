Yorkshire Ambulance workers suffer almost 800 sexual attacks in recent years

A total of 1,272 violent assaults on workers from Yorkshire Ambulance Serve took place from the financial year 2017/18 to 21/22.

Ambulance workers took to the stage at GMB’s annual congress in Brighton on Sunday to discuss the attacks they face daily, as well as the national NHS strikes they took part in and much needed reform to ambulance worker retirement age.

GMB’s ambulance members successfully changed the law in 2018 when the Assaults Against Emergency Workers (Offences) Act made assaults on ambulance workers an aggravating factor for sentencing.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “Ambulance workers across Yorkshire go to work every day to save lives.

“Despite this, thousands of them are bitten, attacked, spat at and even sexually assaulted.

"No one should have to put up with that, least of all those who are there to protect us.

“GMB members helped change the law but more needs to be done.

“We demand full enforcement of the Protect the Protectors legislation, investment in better systems to flag offenders, and much better support for the victims of violence.”

