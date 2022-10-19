The hoodie-wearing gang targeted Saltersgate Infant School in Scawsby over the weekend, stealing equipment and breaking outdoor garden equipment – and then spent the night inside a shelter on the premises.

Sharing CCTV of three individuals making their way into the school, a spokesman said: “Our much loved Forest School area was sadly severely damaged on Saturday 8 October into Sunday 9 October.

"Trespassers entered school, stole forest school equipment, damaged items and generally trashed our outdoor forest provision causing hundreds worth of damage.

Yobs broke into an infant school and trashed the garden. (Photo: Saltersgate Infant School).

“Do you recognise these individuals who slept overnight in our shelter? CCTV has been sent to the police too.”

Anyone who can help identify the gang should email [email protected]