Yobs trash Doncaster school garden then sleep overnight on premises
A gang of yobs trashed a Doncaster school garden causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage – then slept overnight in the grounds.
The hoodie-wearing gang targeted Saltersgate Infant School in Scawsby over the weekend, stealing equipment and breaking outdoor garden equipment – and then spent the night inside a shelter on the premises.
Sharing CCTV of three individuals making their way into the school, a spokesman said: “Our much loved Forest School area was sadly severely damaged on Saturday 8 October into Sunday 9 October.
"Trespassers entered school, stole forest school equipment, damaged items and generally trashed our outdoor forest provision causing hundreds worth of damage.
“Do you recognise these individuals who slept overnight in our shelter? CCTV has been sent to the police too.”
Anyone who can help identify the gang should email [email protected]
The spokesman added: “Our children do not deserve to have their learning environments ruined by such behaviour and, if identified, we will seek prosecution.”