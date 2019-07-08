Xbox and 42in TV taken in daylight raid on Doncaster house
An Xbox and a 42 inch television were among items stolen in a daylight raid on a house in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 14:57
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the burglary which took place in Bentley on Saturday.
The incident is thought to have taken place between 2pm and 6.10pm at an address on Church Street in the village.
They were carrying a navy blue holdall with “PARTYLYTE” written on it.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Please call 101 quoting Investigation Number 14/103221/19.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.