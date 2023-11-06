A work van stolen in Barnsley was discovered by police in Doncaster.

Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team officers located the vehicle in the Bentley area.

A spokesman said: “It was returned to the owners who needed it for work and would have been at a huge financial loss without it.”

“Please report suspicious activity to us as it all helps to build our intelligence picture, and assists us in detecting and preventing crime.”