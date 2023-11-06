News you can trust since 1925
Work van stolen in Barnsley raid is recovered by police in Doncaster

A work van stolen in Barnsley was discovered by police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team officers located the vehicle in the Bentley area.

A spokesman said: “It was returned to the owners who needed it for work and would have been at a huge financial loss without it.”

“Please report suspicious activity to us as it all helps to build our intelligence picture, and assists us in detecting and preventing crime.”

Call 101, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.