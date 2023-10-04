Woman who stabbed her husband whilst preparing their evening meal has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teresa Hanson, aged 54, of Little London Way, West Cowick was charged with the murder of Paul Hanson following an incident just after Christmas last year.

On Wednesday 28 December, emergency services received a call just after 7pm from Teresa stating she’d had an argument with her husband and accidentally stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul was transported to hospital to receive treatment and Teresa was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hanson.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Paul died from single stab wound to the chest at around 8.30pm that evening (Wednesday 28 December) and Teresa was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following the trial, a jury found Teresa guilty of Paul’s murder at Hull Crown Court on Thursday 21 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett leading the investigation said: “This is a tragic case, where Paul Hanson, a hardworking and much loved father and grandfather, sadly lost his life during an argument where his wife of over 30 years stabbed him in a flash of anger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not accept violence in any guise, and will always do everything we can to seek justice for those who come to harm at the hands of another. It is necessary to ensure that those who commit violent crimes are held to account for their actions’.