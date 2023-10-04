News you can trust since 1925
Woman who stabbed her husband whilst preparing their evening meal has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder

A woman who stabbed her husband in their home whilst preparing their evening meal has been sentenced life in prison to serve a minimum of nine years in jail at Hull Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 3 October).
Teresa Hanson, aged 54, of Little London Way, West Cowick was charged with the murder of Paul Hanson following an incident just after Christmas last year.

On Wednesday 28 December, emergency services received a call just after 7pm from Teresa stating she’d had an argument with her husband and accidentally stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Paul was transported to hospital to receive treatment and Teresa was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Paul Hanson.Paul Hanson.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, Paul died from single stab wound to the chest at around 8.30pm that evening (Wednesday 28 December) and Teresa was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following the trial, a jury found Teresa guilty of Paul’s murder at Hull Crown Court on Thursday 21 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett leading the investigation said: “This is a tragic case, where Paul Hanson, a hardworking and much loved father and grandfather, sadly lost his life during an argument where his wife of over 30 years stabbed him in a flash of anger.

"We will not accept violence in any guise, and will always do everything we can to seek justice for those who come to harm at the hands of another. It is necessary to ensure that those who commit violent crimes are held to account for their actions’.

“I would like to thank the family for their dignity throughout the proceedings and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."