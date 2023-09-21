Woman who stabbed her husband whilst preparing an evening meal been found guilty of his murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teresa Hanson, age54, of Little London Lane, West Cowick, was charged with the murder of Paul Hanson following an incident just after Christmas last year.

On Wednesday 28 December, emergency services received a call just after 7pm from Teresa stating she’d had an argument with her husband and had accidentally stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul was transported to hospital to receive treatment and Teresa was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hanson.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Paul died from single stab wound to the chest at around 8.30pm that evening (Wednesday 28 December) and Teresa was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Today, a jury found Teresa guilty of his murder and she has been remanded into custody and will now be sentenced on Tuesday 3 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: “In this case, a verbal argument spiralled out of control and as a result of Teresa’s actions that day, her husband lost his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been an incredibly difficult investigation that has left a family utterly devastated.

“They have been through a harrowing ordeal and my thoughts remain with them today. I would please ask that their privacy be respected during this traumatic time.