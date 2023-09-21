Woman who stabbed her husband whilst preparing an evening meal been found guilty of his murder
Teresa Hanson, age54, of Little London Lane, West Cowick, was charged with the murder of Paul Hanson following an incident just after Christmas last year.
On Wednesday 28 December, emergency services received a call just after 7pm from Teresa stating she’d had an argument with her husband and had accidentally stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
Paul was transported to hospital to receive treatment and Teresa was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, Paul died from single stab wound to the chest at around 8.30pm that evening (Wednesday 28 December) and Teresa was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.
Today, a jury found Teresa guilty of his murder and she has been remanded into custody and will now be sentenced on Tuesday 3 October.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: “In this case, a verbal argument spiralled out of control and as a result of Teresa’s actions that day, her husband lost his life.
“This has been an incredibly difficult investigation that has left a family utterly devastated.
“They have been through a harrowing ordeal and my thoughts remain with them today. I would please ask that their privacy be respected during this traumatic time.
“We will not accept violence in any guise and will always do everything we can to seek justice for those who come to harm, and to ensure those who commit the crime are held to account for their actions.”