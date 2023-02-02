Woman to appear in court charged with robbing man in Doncaster city centre street

The 46 year old woman is due to appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court today, charged with an offence of robbery.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Around 9pm on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a man having being robbed of his wallet on Christ Church Road.

"Officers were on scene within three minutes of the call and located the suspect close by.

Police arrested the 46-year-old woman in Christ Church Road.

"She was arrested at the scene and was interviewed by detectives yesterday.

“Despite the "no comment" interview, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of robbery. She has been remanded in police custody and will be in court this morning.”