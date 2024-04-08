Woman stopped by police for drink driving after leaving Thorne pub and narrowly avoiding a collision
Officers were driving through Hatfield when they observed a vehicle driving towards them at speed with their main headlight beam activated.
The officers spun their vehicle around in order to follow and stop the vehicle which was seen to narrowly avoid a parked car - the vehicle was brought to a stop and the female driver asked to give a specimen of her breath for analysis - to which she failed by blowing 100mg on the police-approved device, the legal limit is 35mg. The driver was arrested and taken to Doncaster stationy where she gave an evidential reading of 80 micrograms of alcohol.
The driver will now face her day in court, receive a driving ban, points on her driving licence and a hefty fine.