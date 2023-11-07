Woman stabbed and teenager assaulted by three masked men in Doncaster
A 29-year-old man has been charged following an aggravated burglary in Doncaster.
Andrew Gaskin, of West End Avenue Doncaster, has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent.
On 9 March 2022 at 6.10pm, it is reported that three masked men entered a property on Markham Avenue in Doncaster. One of the men stabbed the victim, a woman, and assaulted a teenage boy whilst he chased the three men out of the house.
Gaskin has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 30 November.