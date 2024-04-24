Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthyony McDonad, aged 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, pleaded guilty when he appeared in court charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and has been remanded into custody.

Police were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with an axe in Goole town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...