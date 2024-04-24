Woman remains in critical condition three weeks after Doncaster man's axe attack left her with life threatening injuries
A woman remains in a critical condition three weeks after a Doncaster man's axe attack left her with life threatening injuries.
Anthyony McDonad, aged 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, pleaded guilty when he appeared in court charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and has been remanded into custody.
Police were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with an axe in Goole town centre.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were potentially life-threatening, and police confirmed today she remains in a critical condition.