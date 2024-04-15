Woman remains in critical condition nearly two weeks after Doncaster man's axe attack left her with life threatening injuries
A 56-year-old man was charged after a woman was seriously assaulted on Boothferry Road in Goole earlier this month.
Anthony McDonald of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday 5 April, where he was remanded into custody.
Police were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with what was believed to be an axe.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be potentially life-threatening, where, police confirmed today, she remains in a critical condition.