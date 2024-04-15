Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 56-year-old man was charged after a woman was seriously assaulted on Boothferry Road in Goole earlier this month.

Anthony McDonald of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday 5 April, where he was remanded into custody.

Police were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with what was believed to be an axe.

The incident happened in this area of Goole in broad daylight.