Woman remains in critical condition nearly two weeks after Doncaster man's axe attack left her with life threatening injuries

A woman remains in a critical condition nearly two weeks after a Doncaster man's axe attack left her with life threatening injuries.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 56-year-old man was charged after a woman was seriously assaulted on Boothferry Road in Goole earlier this month.

Anthony McDonald of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday 5 April, where he was remanded into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with what was believed to be an axe.

The incident happened in this area of Goole in broad daylight.The incident happened in this area of Goole in broad daylight.
The incident happened in this area of Goole in broad daylight.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be potentially life-threatening, where, police confirmed today, she remains in a critical condition.