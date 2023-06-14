Woman on trial over murder of husband in village near Doncaster days after Christmas
A woman has gone on trial for stabbing her husband to death at their home in a village near Doncaster just days after Christmas.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Teresa Hanson, 54, denies murdering Paul Hanson, also 54, at their home in West Cowick on 28 December last year.
She is on trial at Hull Crown Court following the incident which took place at the couple’s home Little London Lane.
At the time, Humberside Police said Mr Hanson had died of a single stab wound.
The trial continues.