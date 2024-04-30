Watch more of our videos on Shots!

23-year-old Lydia Pinnington of Clieves Road, Liverpool, has been charged with bringing, throwing or conveying a List 'A' prohibited articles into a prison, with this offence reported to have taken place between 2 January 2024 to 5 January 2024.

Pinnington has also been charged with transmitting or causing the transmission of an image or sound from a prison under the Prison Act 1952.

This offence is reported to have taken place from 26 October 2023 to 21 April 2024.

Both offences took place at HMP Doncaster in Marshgate, police said. In 2022, officers stepped up patrols outside the jail after drugs were catapulted over jail walls.